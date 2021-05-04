Sonora Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cognex by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,755. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

