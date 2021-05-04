Sonora Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.62. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.68.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

