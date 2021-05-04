Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.32. 4,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.04. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.