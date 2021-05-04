Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 7,382 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.10% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 4,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,135. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

