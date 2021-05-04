Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 60,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.78. 282,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

