Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

