Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $232.72. 11,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.40 and a 12-month high of $238.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

