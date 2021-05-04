Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 731 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 487,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 438,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,005,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

