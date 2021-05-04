Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.09. 12,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.