Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in April

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SOR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,796. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,692,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

