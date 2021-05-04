South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SSB. Truist raised their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of SSB opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

