Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

SCCO opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

