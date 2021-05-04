S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,362. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $394.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

