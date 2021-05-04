SP Plus Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SP. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.