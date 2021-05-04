Space Cow Boy (SCB) Achieves Market Cap of $411,302.02

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $12.60 or 0.00023246 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $411,302.02 and approximately $13,713.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00080967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00864226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.11 or 0.09897410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00100679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044055 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.