SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.35. 700,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,334. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

