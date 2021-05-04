SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $130.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41.

