SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $337,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000.

DWX opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

