SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.6% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $496.10. 106,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

