Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,736 shares of company stock worth $36,924,076 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $217.33. 75,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,737. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

