Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.33. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $84.36 and a 1 year high of $140.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

