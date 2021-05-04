Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,377. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

