Spendcoin Price Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00086876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00069938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.00871613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.39 or 0.10102038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044477 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.