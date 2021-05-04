Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.