Splunk’s (SPLK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $213.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.54.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $122.97 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

