SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. SPX has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

