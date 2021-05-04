SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.540-4.760 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. 12,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,120. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

