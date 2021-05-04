SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 18,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,656. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

