St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Andrew Croft Sells 367 Shares

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

Andrew Croft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14).

STJ traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,360.50 ($17.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,413,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,949. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,303.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,162.46. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STJ. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

