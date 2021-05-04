Stamps.com (STMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Stamps.com to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. On average, analysts expect Stamps.com to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $210.96. Stamps.com has a one year low of $152.96 and a one year high of $325.13.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,366. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

