Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $212.77. 13,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.