Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

SWK opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

