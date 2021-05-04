Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,579,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $828,211,000 after acquiring an additional 387,664 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

