Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

