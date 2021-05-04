State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,091. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.