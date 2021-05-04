State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

