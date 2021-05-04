State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,773 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.