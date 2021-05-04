State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,030 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $103.16 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.29 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.