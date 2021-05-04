State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,964 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

NYSE ES opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

