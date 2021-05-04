Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $50.92 million and approximately $13,002.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00012871 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001460 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,311,082 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

