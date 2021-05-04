Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.22

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

