Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,029. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $248.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

