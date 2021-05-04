Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Shares of STRL traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 26,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $664.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.