Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $21.61. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 2,113 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $654.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

