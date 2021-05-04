Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 875 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. TIAA FSB increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,525,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,971,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS:NUMV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,691 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.