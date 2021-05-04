Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 5.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,156,000.

IJS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.36. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

