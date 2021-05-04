Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. 4,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

