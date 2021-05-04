Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.62. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,680. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

