Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 493 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.72. 88,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

