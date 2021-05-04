Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,003 shares of company stock worth $26,173,339. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EW traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,865. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

